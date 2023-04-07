COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgia woman perished in a Colleton County crash Wednesday on Interstate 95, officials say.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the victim’s Chevrolet pickup truck hit a guardrail and overturned several times before landing near a woodline along I-95 southbound.

The car landed on the driver’s side and the woman was ejected about 40 feet from the truck. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

“The woman was found unconscious in critical condition with multiple traumatic injuries,” officials say.

Bystanders stopped and provided aid to the woman.

A medical helicopter arrived at the scene, but the woman went into cardiac arrest and could not be flown. She was then transported via fire-rescue medics to the Colleton Medical Center.

The woman succumbed to her injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.