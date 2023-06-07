COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is cracking down on dangerous driving in the Lowcountry by heightening law enforcement presence this week.

Drivers in Colleton County can expect to see additional troopers and police along SC-64 on Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9, according to SCDPS.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work alongside local law enforcement with a special focus on DUI, speeding, and aggressive and distracted driving. The State Transport Police will also focus on commercial motor vehicle violations in the area.

The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) operation is part of a multi-agency effort to reduce the number of collisions and fatalities on roads statewide.

There have been 10 traffic fatalities reported in Colleton County to date in 2023, according to the SCDPS dashboard.