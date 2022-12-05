COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hurt and a mobile home was destroyed after a blaze Thursday night in Colleton County.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said the call came in just before 11 p.m. about a single-wide mobile home in the 8900 block of Lodge Highway fully involved.

“A father was awakened to smoke and heat in the home and discovered a fire in an infant’s bedroom. He advised the bassinet was already melting,” CCRF said.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The father was able to quickly evacuate the home with his daughter and the child’s mother.

Neighbors attempted to control the blaze with garden hoses as flames and smoke were still coming from the house.

The infant and father both suffered burn injuries before being treated and then transported to area hospitals.

The fire also destroyed two vehicles and damaged another. Crews said the fire ignited in the area of a space heater and the home had no working fire alarms.