ISLANDTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home caused by a clothes dryer Tuesday, officials said.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews arrived at the home on Mears Road to find smoke venting from the structure.

Firefighters located the fire in the home’s utility room where they removed the washer and dryer, then portions of the wall to extinguish the blaze, crews said.

Crews contained the fire in the utility room where only the floor around the dryer was damaged.

The home suffered smoke damage, however, all personal belongings were saved except for the washer and dryer.

Officials determined the fire sparked in the clothes dryer.

An occupant of the home suffered a minor burn which was treated by fire-rescue crews on scene.