JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was damaged during a Friday evening fire in Jacksonboro, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called to a home off Claudia Court around 7:00 p.m. where they discovered the single-wide mobile home was about 50% involved with heavy smoke and flames.

“Firefighter-Paramedics deployed two handlines to the building and quickly knocked down the fire, then entered the home to extinguish the remaining flames,” said fire-rescue officials.

Fire officials said the home suffered substantial damage and noted that the occupants lost most of their belongings.

A man who lived at the home said he was outside when he discovered the fire. He told firefighters that he had been cooking earlier.

Officials said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area.

No one was injured during the fire.