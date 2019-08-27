Juvenile charged after shooting incident that injured 1-year-old in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Around midnight deputies responded to the area of Whitehall Road in reference to a shooting that occurred into a residence.

Officials stated that without hesitation deputies arrived at the home, where they witnessed a one-year-old child who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Colleton County Fire-Rescue immediately responded to the scene, and airlifted the child to a local hospital to receive further treatment, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The status of the child is unconfirmed at this time.

Colleton County Investigators have apprehended and taken into custody a single juvenile, officials added.

The suspect in custody is being charged with eight counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The bond hearing is scheduled to take place around 4 o’clock this evening at the Colleton County Detention Center. This is still an active on-going investigation.