COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 700 block of Red Root Road around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a home being shot.

The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital by Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Other family members in the home were not injured and told deputies they were not woken up by the gunfire.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.