Late-night shooting in Colleton County leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday in Colleton County.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Barracada Road. “Emergency operators began receiving calls about two people being shot in the area around 11:00 p.m.,” deputies said.

Once at the scene, deputies located two male victims who were both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

One of the men was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. The other was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided. The victim’s name has not been released.