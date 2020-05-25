Local teen creates mini silhouettes to honor fallen veterans

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – 13-year-old Luke Mixson wanted to show his appreciation for fallen veterans in the best way he knows how: through art.

He enjoys drawing detailed photos of animals and recently learned silhouette art from his Uncle Johnny, a well-known silhouette artist. Luke creates the intricate images using only a paper and scissors.

On Monday morning, created pieces to honor fallen Veterans. His father, Doug, said that they hope the images will “be a blessing to someone who has lost a loved one fighting for our country.”