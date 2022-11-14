UPDATE: Deputies say the dog’s owner has been located.

—

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, Colleton County residents – are you missing a male German Shepard?

A spokesperson for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the lost pup followed deputies into the sheriff’s office on Monday morning.

“Deputies assumed he showed up to fill out a k9 application. However – he informed us he’s lost,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photos courtesy Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

CCSO leaders said the unknown dog is staying safe and warm inside the sheriff’s office until its owner can be located. If you believe this dog is yours, you are asked to call 843-549-2211.