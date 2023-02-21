COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old is facing a charge of murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager last week in Colleton County.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Steeplechase Drive on February 16 where they found a 15-year-old male who was unresponsive.

The teen suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Through their investigation, Colleton County deputies said they arrested Jalil Markel Graham, 18, on Tuesday morning for his role in the deadly shooting.

Investigators are now working to determine if there will be additional arrests in this case, or if other shootings that took place in the county are connected.

Graham is being housed at the Colleton County Detention Center.