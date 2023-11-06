COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 33-year-old man was critically injured during a Saturday afternoon shooting in the Green Pond community.

Emergency crews responded to a location on Clover Hill Road shortly after 3:00 p.m., according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

Officials say the man was involved in a domestic dispute. He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital in Charleston.

Details about the shooting or any arrests have not yet been provided.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.