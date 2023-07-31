WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in connection with the deaths of six people in the Green Pond community now faces a slew of additional charges including murder, kidnapping, and arson.

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone announced Monday that Ryan Manigo, 33, has been charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of 49-year-old Jefferson Burnell, 7-year-old Shamiah Rutledge, and 73-year-old Amose Magwood.

He also faces a charge of first-degree arson for a fire at the Folly Creek Lane home which resulted in the death of 101-year-old Maggie Magwood.

But officials presented several additional charges against Manigo on Monday which include:

Two counts of criminal sexual conduct

Two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Two counts of kidnapping

Six counts of possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime

One count of incest

These new charges are in addition to the previously served two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for 50-year-old Michelle Marie Wright, 11-year-old Shariah Manigo, and a 13-year-old survivor.

Agencies responded to a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in the Green Pond community on July 3 after a neighbor reported seeing the home on fire, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

A 13-year-old victim was found outside of the home and treated at the scene for cuts and stabs. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

“The injured woman advised that there were victims inside the home. During extinguishment and overhaul, Firefighter-Paramedics discovered six victims inside the home. All six were deceased,” said officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue.

During an investigation, Colleton County deputies obtained information that led to Manigo’s arrest for the only surviving victim’s attempted murder.

Colleton County Sheriff Guerry Hill Jr. said Manigo was detained near the scene and arrested shortly after detectives were able to confirm his last name. He was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center and charged with the attempted murder of the surviving juvenile victim.

He was later charged with the murders of Michelle Wright and Shariah Manigo.

Manigo is expected to appear before a magistrate judge Monday afternoon in Colleton County.