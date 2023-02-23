WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who authorities say called in a bomb threat during the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial was previously jailed for armed robbery and pistol-whipping a store clerk, according to records from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office​.

The Colleton County Courthouse was evacuated during witness testimony on Feb. 8 after officials said a male caller claimed there was a bomb in the judge’s chambers.

No threats or devices were found. But authorities said they were able to trace the call to Ridgeland Correctional Institute in Jasper County, and South Carolina Department of Corrections personnel located a cell phone in the possession of an inmate – the inmate was identified as Joey Dean Coleman.

“At this time, no direct connection has been identified between Joey Coleman and Alex Murdaugh or the Murdaugh trial,” said Colleton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shalane Tindal.

Records show Coleman, a Walterboro native, was convicted in Feb. 2020 of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

It stemmed from an armed robbery that happened at Snappy Foods on Yemassee Highway on Nov. 18, 2018, where Coleman was seen on video walking up and placing a bottle of beer on the counter before pulling out a handgun, pointing it at two clerks, and demanding money.

“Walking around the counter, Coleman forces the two men to the floor and strikes them in the backs of their heads. He grabs a few fistfuls of cash and leaves,” the solicitor’s office said after the conviction. “In addition to the surveillance video, DNA collected from the beer bottle left behind linked Coleman to the crime scene.”

Coleman was previously convicted of third-degree burglary in 2010, second-degree burglary in 2011 and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2018, the solicitor noted.

Records from the South Carolina Department of Corrections revealed Coleman was relocated from Ridgeland to Broad River on the same date the call was made for what was described by sheriff’s office officials as “administrative reasons.” The report from SCDC shows the reason for the move as “lockup-investigation.”

Coleman’s most recent charge includes ‘Making a bomb threat,’ which is a felony.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation into the bomb threat is ongoing.