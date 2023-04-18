COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously injured Monday after crashing his dirt bike in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), the incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. just south of Walterboro.

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

The man was riding his dirt bike in the woods near the 1200 block of Hendersonville Highway when he crashed. Crews could not access him by vehicle and had to walk through the woods to locate him.

CCFR said that the man was wearing a helmet and protective gear, but still suffered multiple traumatic injuries. He was treated on scene before being taken via helicopter to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.