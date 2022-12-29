COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) responded Wednesday evening to a rollover wreck with entrapment on Cottageville Highway.

According to CCFR, the driver on a Honda Accord was traveling southbound near Phillips Road when he veered off the road into a ditch, struck a driveway culvert, and flipped the vehicle four times.

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

The car came to rest on its roof.

CCFR said that the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown into the back seat and trapped in the car. He suffered serious injuries.

Several witnesses, including a PA who works in Colleton Medical Center’s ER, stopped to assist the driver.

When CCFR arrived, they “stabilized the car, then used Holmatro Pentheon Rescue Tools” to get the man out of the car.

The man was treated at the scene then flown by helicopter to Trident for further treatment.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.