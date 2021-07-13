Man airlifted to Charleston hospital after being stabbed in the chest Saturday night

Man airlifted to Charleston hospital after being stabbed in the chest over the weekend near Walterboro (Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue)

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed in the chest over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night on Mount Carmel Road near Walterboro, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

The injured man was being driven toward Walterboro when fire-rescue officials met up with the vehicle. Crews treated the man at the scene before taking him to Colleton Medical Center.

He was then airlifted to a trauma center in the Charleston area.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing.