ROUND O, S.C. (WCBD) – A man suffered serious burns to his legs while attempting to burn yard debris Wednesday afternoon in Colleton County.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a home on Sidneys Road after 911 received calls that a flammable product ignited and burned the man’s legs.

He was initially treated at the scene by firefighter-paramedics and later airlifted to the burn center at the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

There is no word on his condition.