Man airlifted to Trident Hospital after ATV crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was airlifted to Trident Hospital after suffering serious injuries following an ATV crash over the weekend.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries after the ATV he was riding flipped over and landed on him Sunday just after 6:00 p.m.

Firefighter-Paramedics found the man lying face down on a dirt road when they arrived.

The man was treated for initial injuries and then transported to a nearby field so that he could be airlifted by the CARE Flight medical hospital to the trauma center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. There is no word on the man’s condition.