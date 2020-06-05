Man airlifted to Trident Hospital after seriously injuring his head during fall from RV

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County say a man was airlifted to Trident Hospital after seriously injuring his head during a fall at a campground on Tuesday.

According to officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue, the man fell approximately 12-feet off the roof of an RV while at a campsite on Jefferies Highway near Canadys Crossroads.

Witnesses said the man was unconscious after the fall.

Firefighter-paramedics found the man with serious injuries when they arrived and called in a medical helicopter to transport him to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

There is no word on his condition.