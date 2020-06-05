Man airlifted to Trident Hospital after seriously injuring his head during fall from RV

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colleton County Fire Rescue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County say a man was airlifted to Trident Hospital after seriously injuring his head during a fall at a campground on Tuesday.

According to officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue, the man fell approximately 12-feet off the roof of an RV while at a campsite on Jefferies Highway near Canadys Crossroads.

Witnesses said the man was unconscious after the fall.

Firefighter-paramedics found the man with serious injuries when they arrived and called in a medical helicopter to transport him to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

There is no word on his condition.

  • Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • Colleton County Fire Rescue

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES