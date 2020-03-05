Man airlifted to Trident Hospital following head-on crash in Colleton County on Wednesday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County say two men were injured in a head-on collision on Cottageville Highway early Wednesday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a southbound Nissan Murano crossed the center line on Cottageville Highway south of Philips Road and struck a northbound Dodge pick-up truck.

The collision caused heavy damage to both vehicles and blocked the roadway for some time.

Officials say the driver of the pick-up truck received minor injures and was treated on scene by firefighter-paramedics and transported to Colleton Medical Center. The other driver suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was trapped in the wreckage.

Photos: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the man while other crewmembers used Holmatro Rescue Tools to extricate him from the vehicle.

A CARE Flight helicopter was called to the crash site and transported the driver to the trauma center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.