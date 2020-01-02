Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 Midday

Man, 9-year-old girl die in Colleton County hunting accident

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl and a man following a hunting accident.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, the victims were discovered about a half a mile off of the 1700 block of Barracada Road on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday was the last day of deer hunting season.

SCDNR confirmed in a press release on Thursday morning that the victims were mistaken for deer by other hunters.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire and Rescue responded to the call, but SCDNR is the investigating agency.

The Colleton County Coroner’s office reported to the scene as well.

We have reached out to Colleton County Coroner’s Office and will continue following this story.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES