WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A man was arrested Thursday after police say he attempted to rob a person who was exiting a Walterboro bank.

According to the Walterboro Police Department (WPD), officers responded to Wells Fargo on the 200 block of Eddie Chasteen Drive around 9:15 a.m. in reference to a strong-armed robbery.

Police said a person was exiting the bank with a money bag when he was approached by a black male suspect. The suspect then began assaulting the victim in an attempt to take the bag.

The victim and witnesses who saw the altercation were able to detain suspect until police arrived, according to WPD.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.

Police said this was an isolated incident and it did not involve the bank.