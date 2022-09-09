COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Colleton County home invasion was arrested Friday morning in Rome, Georgia.

U.S. Marshals captured Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, around 10:30 a.m. for their role in a deadly home invasion that happened in the Cottageville area earlier this week.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home on Tuesday after a caller reported that an unknown man, armed with a gun, forced his way inside the family’s residence.

The suspect shot a male victim in front of his wife and child inside the home while demanding the keys to their vehicle. Officials said the victim died at the scene.

“With little evidence to aid in the immediate identification of a suspect, detectives sought assistance from local communities. The results were astonishing,” said CCSO officials. “The Colleton Sheriff’s Office received tips from residents all around the Lowcountry.”

Authorities from multiple agencies, including the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and the Walterboro Police Department, assisted Colleton County detectives in gathering and relaying tips and chasing down leads.

Officials said detectives in Charleston County located the stolen vehicle the next day and were able to collect evidence used to obtain a warrant on Campodonico for murder.

Campodonico and Andrews are being hours in Georgia awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

Campdonico will face charges of murder, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, and weapons violations. Andrews will face one count of accessory after the fact to murder.