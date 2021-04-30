Man arrested for deadly nightclub shooting was out on bond for previous murder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday announced that Keyrone Lemon (23) has been arrested for an April 24 shooting at VIP Ultra Lounge Nightclub that killed one person and injured two others.

According to CCSO, “Lemon was out on bond for his involvement in” a June 2019 murder.

He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime (x2).

CCSO is continuing the investigation of the April 24 shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211.