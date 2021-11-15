Man arrested for Friday shooting in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced the arrest of a Walterboro man in connection to a Friday night shooting that left one person dead.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Green Pond Highway and Runner Lane around 11:00 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

The caller said that she was out with a man who claimed he was attacked by someone with a knife.

When deputies arrived, they found “an unresponsive female in a truck with apparent gunshot wounds.”

CCSO arrested Billy McLean Head III (38) for murder. He is currently being held at the Colleton Detention Center.

The incident is still under investigation.

