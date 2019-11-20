Man arrested for possessing 3 hand-made explosive devices, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County say a man has been arrested for possessing three hand-made explosive devices.

Dispatchers received a call regarding possible explosive devices at a home on Carlisle Lane in Cottageville late Tuesday evening.

Shuwn Kyle Doyle

Colleton County investigators, deputies and the Charleston County Bomb Squad responded to the home to assess the situation.

An investigation revealed three hand-made explosive devices were located inside the residence.

Deputies say all three devices were rendered safe by the bomb squad and removed for disposal.

Shuwn Kyle Doyle was arrested and charged with manufacturing or possessing an article designed to cause damage by fire or other means.

Doyle is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting bond hearing.