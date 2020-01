WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have arrested a man in connection to Wednesday’s robbery of First Citizens Bank on N. Parler Street.

According to St. George Police Chief Brett Camp, Sean Saxby was arrested in Walterboro.

Chief Camp advised that further details were not available at this time.

