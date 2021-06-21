Man crashes vehicle after falling asleep behind the wheel, officials say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old Summerville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash after falling asleep behind the wheel.

The man was traveling on Charleston Highway just west of the Neyels Community in Colleton County on Thursday when his car dropped off the right shoulder, over-corrected, and crossed the eastbound shoulder before striking a tree.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was able to escape from the car which had caught fire.

Bystanders assisted the man until crews with Colleton County Fire-Rescue arrived.

He told firefighter-paramedics that he had fallen asleep before the crash happened. He was taken to Colleton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.