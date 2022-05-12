COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was critically injured after being ejected from a vehicle late Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a location off Oakman Branch Road after a car left the roadway, hit a driveway culvert, and overturned several times.

The man, who officials said was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car. He was found unconscious in the ditch.

“He suffered multiple traumatic injuries,” said officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue.

The man was taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.