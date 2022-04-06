COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was critically injured after being struck by a car on US Highway 17 in Colleton County early Wednesday morning.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man was walking in the travel lane of the dark highway just after 6:00 a.m., wearing dark clothing, when they were struck by a Buick LaSabre near the intersection of Clinic Drive in Jacksonboro.

The man suffered multiple traumatic injuries and a partial amputation of one leg.

“Firefighter-Paramedics arrived a short time later to find the man unconscious and in critical condition,” fire-rescue officials said. “The driver of the Buick was not injured and rendered aid to the injured man.”

The pedestrian was bleeding profusely from his injured leg. The driver used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Officials said the move possibly saved the man’s life.

The man was taken to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.