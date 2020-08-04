Man critically injured during high-speed crash on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina on Monday after he was critically injured during a high-speed crash along I-95.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the single-vehicle crash happened at mile marker 41 just before 2:00 p.m.

Witnesses say the vehicle was heading northbound when it left the roadway on the median side, over-corrected, lost control, and then skidded sideways across two lanes before it went down an embankment. The car then struck several trees.

Fire-Rescue crews say the impact caused heavy damage to the vehicle, a small 2006 Pontiac G6, which displaced the interior. The entire engine and the steering wheel were thrown out of the car, officials say.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

An off-duty paramedic from North Carolina and his wife, who is an EMT, stopped to assist the man until fire-rescue crews arrived to help with extrication.

Firefighter-Paramedics found the driver seat belted in the car, unconscious suffering multiple traumatic injuries. He was transported to the trauma center at MUSC for treatment.

His condition is currently unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.