COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle.

Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing.

Credit: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Credit: Colleton County Fire Rescue

The victim was transported via medical helicopter to a trauma center in Columbia where he remains in critical condition.

South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) assisted at the scene. The area of the collision was closed for more than six hours.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact SCHP at (843) 953-6000 or CCSO at (843) 549-2211.