Live Now
AccelerateSC Task Force holds Thursday meeting

Man dies after being ejected from SUV during crash in Walterboro

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colleton County Fire Rescue

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has died after being ejected from an SUV during a crash Wednesday evening.

Colleton County Fire Rescue said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 12:00 a.m. on Sidneys Road in Walterboro.

Officials say the driver was traveling southbound in a 2008 Mercury Mariner when he ran a curve and struck a tree.

The crash caused heavy damage to the vehicle and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the SUV and found unconscious in a ditch near the front of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

  • Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • Colleton County Fire Rescue

Fire Rescue officials said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment. They said he did not survive his injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES