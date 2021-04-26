Man dies after being shot ‘multiple times’ at Walterboro home

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A 28-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times at a home in Walterboro.

Authorities say it happened Sunday night off White Hall Road.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, 911 was notified about the shooting just after 10:30 p.m.

Two fire-rescue units were dispatched, and while en route to the scene, emergency crews were flagged down outside Hendersonville Elementary School where they located a shooting victim inside a vehicle.

The victim was unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. Fire-Rescue crews say the man was critically injured with “diminished respirations.”

The victim was initially treated at the scene before being taken to Colleton Medical Center. However, the man went into cardiac arrest while on the way.

“Resuscitative efforts, including advanced airway procedures and bleeding control were continued during transport to the hospital,” fire-rescue crews said.

The victim did not survive his injuries despite efforts from emergency crews. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

We have reached out to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for more information.