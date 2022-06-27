COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man drowned on the Edisto River over the weekend.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a sandbar on the Edisto River just north of Jelicos Landing around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews immediately began searching for the missing adult, with assistance from Dorchester County Fire-Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

“Visibility in the black water river was nearly zero,” said Fire Rescue officials of their search.

Crews searched for about an hour and a half before locating the man’s body, which was turned over to Dorchester County officials.

The identity of the man has not been released.