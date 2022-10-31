COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a driver crashed into a tree during a collision Sunday morning in Colleton County.

The driver was headed south on Lowcountry Highway when he lost control, crossed into northbound lanes, and collided with a large pine tree, just south of Bells Crossroads, around 2 p.m.

The high-speed impact caused the driver to be ejected from his Corvette into a wooded area, according to officials.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The man was found semi-conscious as bystanders gave aid to him before fire-rescue units arrived.

He was transported to the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.