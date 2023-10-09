WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are investigating a shooting that seriously injured an 18-year-old man Friday night.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home near the end of Ramsey Hill Road shortly after 9:00 p.m. after several hang-up calls were made to 9-1-1.

At the scene, they found an 18-year-old lying in the yard suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Firefighter-paramedics said the man was in critical condition and began treating his injuries, including giving him medications and administering blood.

“The patient’s condition improved and he was transported by Fire-Rescue Medic 26 to a nearby field to meet with the Meducare helicopter,” said officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue. “He was flown to a Trauma Center in the Charleston area.”

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.