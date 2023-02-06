COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man was critically injured Saturday afternoon when his vehicle went airborne and rolled over into a ditch, officials said.

A Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Bedon Road, just before 6:40 p.m. when the motorist lost control during a curve and struck a ditch on the opposite side of the roadway, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

“The car traveled in the ditch until it struck a driveway culvert, became airborne and struck a large pine tree approximately four feet off of the ground.”

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The vehicle landed in the middle of the roadway, flipped multiple times, and overturned into a ditch.

Officials say the driver was unrestrained and received “multiple traumatic injuries,” before becoming entrapped in the car.

Rescue crews extricated the driver from the vehicle before he was treated at the scene and transported to Trident Medical Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.