WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was injured during a Wednesday night shooting at the Lincoln Apartments in Walterboro.

9-1-1 received a call regarding a male that was in front of the 100 building shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department secured the scene while firefighter-paramedics from Colleton County Fire Rescue treated the man who was suffering from injuries to both of his hands.

He was later taken to Colleton County Medical Center for further treatment.

First responders said the shooting is believed to have happened at the rear of the complex. But no other details about the shooting – including any information regarding a suspect – were provided.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating.