Man injured in ‘accidental shooting’ in Colleton County, officials say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County say a man was transported to Trident Hospital following an accidental shooting.

It happened Tuesday evening in the 400 block of Fleming Road.

Officials with the Colleton County Fire-Rescue said an adult male received a gunshot wound to the left leg in what was reported by the victim as an accidental shooting.





When crews arrived, they located the man inside a home, which was not the location of the shooting incident.

First responders treated the victim’s non-life-threatening injuries before transporting him to the trauma center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston where he’s listed in stable condition.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.