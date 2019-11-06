Man injured in ‘accidental shooting’ in Colleton County, officials say

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County say a man was transported to Trident Hospital following an accidental shooting.

It happened Tuesday evening in the 400 block of Fleming Road.

Officials with the Colleton County Fire-Rescue said an adult male received a gunshot wound to the left leg in what was reported by the victim as an accidental shooting.

When crews arrived, they located the man inside a home, which was not the location of the shooting incident.

First responders treated the victim’s non-life-threatening injuries before transporting him to the trauma center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston where he’s listed in stable condition.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

Community Calendar