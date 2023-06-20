COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is in critical condition following an early Monday morning house fire in the Green Pond community.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man woke up after hearing glass breaking and discovered his two-story wooden home was on fire.

Crews respond to fire on Weiss Lane in Colleton County. Image courtesy Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Crews respond to fire on Weiss Lane in Colleton County. Image courtesy Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Officials say despite the fire, the man attempted to go back inside to rescue his 28-year-old parrot, but the flames and smoke were too intense. The man suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns in the process.

The parrot did not survive the fire.

Fire-rescue officials say the man had to run about a half mile to the nearby Balchem plant where he asked for assistance and called 9-1-1.

Fire crews arrived shortly before 6 a.m. and found heavy fire at the two-story wood structure. They say the structure collapsed shortly after the units arrived. Additional units were called in to set up water supply from the nearby boat landing at Joe’s Fish Camp.

Officials say eight units shuttled water for several hours to help extinguish the fire, and the Saint Paul’s Fire Department sent additional units to help.

Meanwhile, officials say the man, who was covered in ash and soot, said he was having problems breathing. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Colleton Medical Center. He was eventually airlifted to the Still Burn Center at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta in critical condition.

The home was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.