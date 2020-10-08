Man involved in verbal altercation with Dollar General employee over national coin shortage

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Colleton County say an employee at a Dollar General was involved in a verbal altercation with a man over the national change shortage.

According to the agency, the incident began after the employee told the man they might have difficulty providing change for a $100 bill because of the national change shortage.

After receiving his change, deputies say the man slid the coins across the county, hitting the employee in their beltline.

Authorities say the man left the business but returned several times, trying to get the employee to “step outside to fight.”

They say the man eventually left the area.