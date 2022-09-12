Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in a Walterboro neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 1:30 a.m.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries and died at the scene. “The victim was wearing all black clothing and appeared to have been struck in the travel lane,” said fire-rescue officials.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office found the victim unconscious in the roadway after a neighbor called 911.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle, which South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers believe is a Honda Accord made between 2008 and 2012, fled the scene.

Highway Patrol said the vehicle may have damage to the right front side.

Industrial Rd was closed for approximately four hours while the SC Highway Patrol conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident or the vehicle that fled the scene should contact the SC Highway Patrol or the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.