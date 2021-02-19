Man killed, teenager seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colleton County claimed the life of a man and seriously injured a teenager Thursday afternoon.

It happened near mile marker 59 in the southbound lanes just after 12:30 p.m.

According to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the driver of a utility truck was parked in the breakdown lane behind a disabled tractor-trailer attempting to change a tire on the transfer truck when the crash occurred.

A GMC Sierra pickup truck that was pulling a trailer veered into the breakdown lane and struck the utility vehicle at a high rate of speed, pushing it into the disabled tractor-trailer.

Fire-Rescue officials say the driver of the utility truck had just crawled from under the trailer when it happened. They say he was knocked away from the truck but did not receive any injuries.

Both occupants of the GMC pickup truck were not wearing seatbelts and became trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighter-Paramedics say they found the adult male driver with no signs of life.

Crews used multiple tools to remove the passenger side doors and cut into the vehicle to free a 13-year-old female from the truck.

She was treated at the scene before being transported to the Children’s Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for further care.

Southbound traffic on I-95 was down to one lane for two hours causing it to back up for several miles. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.