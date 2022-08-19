COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man responsible for killing three people and injuring a child at a Colleton County home in 2017 was found guilty on Friday.

Authorities arrested Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm after they said he shot and killed Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13 during a robbery at their home in Ruffin, South Carolina on May 16, 2017.

A 9-year-old girl was able to hide from Chisolm after being shot in the leg during the incident.

Chisolm’s trial wrapped up Friday. He was found guilty of all three murder charges and given three life sentences.

He was also found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Those sentences will run concurrently to the murder charges.