WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously injured Saturday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the thigh.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man was allegedly performing maintenance on his pistol while in the parking lot of a Family Dollar off Robertson Boulevard when the shooting happened.

“The man received a serious injury with suspected complications to his leg including a suspected fracture to his femur,” fire rescue officials said.

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department secured the area while firefighter-paramedics treated the man at the scene.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

The victim was taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for further treatment.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the shooting.