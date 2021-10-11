Man shot in the ear during possible altercation in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was shot in the ear during a possible altercation early Sunday morning in Walterboro.

Authorities say the man called 9-1-1 just before 5:30 a.m. saying that he had been shot in the head.

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department located the man at the intersection of Rivers Street and Proctor Street.

A medical crew with Colleton County Fire-Rescue arrived shortly after to find the man walking around the scene with a wound to the cartilage on his left ear.

“The man was very uncooperative, would not provide any information and was cursing at officers and other responders who came to help him,” said fire-rescue officials.

They say the man flipped off responders and walked away from the scene after he was bandaged.