Man suffered traumatic injuries after being hit by car in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is being treated at Trident Medical Center for multiple traumatic injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Bells Highway late Saturday night.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the victim was found lying in an eastbound travel lane near Kimbrell Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Firefighter-paramedics treated his injuries at the scene before he was rushed to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center for complete treatment.

Officials say the occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Walterboro Police Department.