COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man was airlifted Thursday afternoon after suffering a heart attack.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a medical emergency on Lowcountry Highway at 2:36 p.m.

The incident happened at a home on Highway 21 south of Sniders Crossroads.

Firefighter-paramedics arrived and treated the man at the scene for a heart attack.

The man was transported to a nearby field on Cane Branch Road and airlifted to Trident Medical Center.